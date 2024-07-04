72-Year-Old Woman Killed, Buried On Farm In Edo

A 72-year-old woman, identified as Mrs Vero Akazuma, has been killed and buried in a shallow grave on a farm in Afuze in Owan East LGA of Edo State.

It was gathered the incident happened on June 17, when she was called by her customer to come and buy corn on his farm, and that the farmer collected her money, killed and buried her.

The deceased’s children were said to have reported the matter to the police in Auchi when she didn’t return home.

Following an investigation, the deceased’s mobile phone was traced to the motorcyclist who took her to the farm and he was arrested.

The cyclist was said to have admitted taking her to the farm but claimed he dropped her and left her with the farmer, identified simply as Michael.

Following a search, the security team discovered a shallow grave on June 24, where the deceased was buried.

A source said her decomposing body was exhumed and deposited in a mortuary for autopsy.

A viral video in which the corpse was being exhumed from the grave by a combined team of police, vigilantes and mortuary attendants was seen by City & Crime.

In the video, the son of the deceased, simply identified as Mr Okonofua, was heard saying, “This is my mother; instead of only collecting her money, they also took her life.

‘’She travelled from Auchi where she lived to Afuze to purchase the corns but she never returned home.”

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he would get back to our reporter on the incident.



