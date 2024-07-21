64 Year Old Women Released After Spending 43 Years In Prison For Murder She Didn't Commit

At 64 years old, Sandra Hemme is now believed to have served the longest known wrongful conviction for a woman in U.S. history.

Sandra Hemme, who was wrongfully imprisoned for 43 years for a murder she did not commit, has been released following the overturning of her conviction.

Sandra Hemme, who was 20 at the time, was convicted in 1981 for the stabbing death of library worker Patricia Jeschke.

Despite no forensic evidence linking her to the crime, her conviction was largely based on a confession made under heavy sedation in a psychiatric hospital, which has since been discredited.

Circuit Court Judge Ryan Horsman’s 118-page ruling, issued on June 14, detailed the findings that led to the overturning of Hemme’s conviction.

The ruling noted that evidence of Hemme’s innocence had been withheld from her defense team and that local police ignored evidence implicating one of their own officers, Michael Holman.

Holman, who later went to prison for another crime and died in 2015, had his truck seen near the crime scene, his alibi could not be verified, and he used Jeschke’s credit card.

Distinctive earrings belonging to Jeschke were also found in Holman’s possession.

Judge Horsman’s review highlighted that Hemme’s confession was made under the influence of antipsychotic medication and a powerful sedative, impairing her ability to understand and respond accurately during interrogation.