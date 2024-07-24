24 Hours To Protest : Police Discover Bomb At Lagos Capital

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was discovered at the fence of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service on Bank Anthony way, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The object was discovered on the eve of the planned nationwide protest against the hardship in the land.

The 10 days protest would start from August 1 to and end 10 August 10, 2024, according to the organisers.

CKNNews gathered that the IED was allegedly dropped by a yet to identified person who drove to the spot in a car and zoomed off immediately after the action.

It was also gathered that the suspects was first sighted by a police officer attached to the Explosive Ordinance Depot (EOD) Base in Ikeja.

A police source said the officer saw a man in an unregistered Toyota Corolla car parked close to the entrance of the PMF 23 barracks along Mobolaji Bank Anthony way, Ikeja.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

Fayoade, who spoke through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the officer who sighted the suspect is attached to the Police Explosives Ordinance Depot (EOD) base in Ikeja.

The Lagos State Police boss said the suspected parked his unregistered Toyota Corolla car on the main road, close to the gate of PMF 23 barracks

“The officer sighted a young man alighted from the car and carefully dropped a bag by the side of FOU Zone A fence. The young man returned to his car and zoomed off.

“Based on the report a team of the report, a team of EOD-CBRN experts from the base quickly mobilized to the scene to identify the object.

“On arrival it was confirmed that truly the item is IED ( bomb ). Subsequently, the area was cordoned off and the IED Rendered safe and thereafter detonated accordingly. Meanwhile the residual of the IED was collected for further analysis and investigation” he added

Full Statement

POLICE FOIL IED ATTACK IN LAGOS, AS NPF ALERTS PUBLIC TO STAY VIGILANT, REPORT SUSPICIOUS OBJECTS

IGP Commends EOD Personnel for Expertise

Following a recent incident involving the dicovery and successful detonation of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on 31st July, 2024, by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos, the Nigeria Police Force wishes to alert all citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or objectsl to the nearest police station.

All members of the public are urged to stay alert and be aware of their surroundings, reporting any unusual or suspicious behaviour. Where one encounters an unfamiliar or suspicious object, please do not touch or move it. Rather, keep a safe distance and immediately inform the Police.

The Nigeria Police reiterates that its foremost responsibility is to protect the lives and property of our citizens. While the Nigeria Police Force is working tirelessly to investigate further the source of the bearers of the IED planted in Lagos, dismantle their plans and apprehend those involved, the cooperation of well-meaning members of the public is vital in these critical times.

It's pertinent to state that the intentions of the criminally minded individuals, who acted like terrorists for planting the IEDs at that strategic location, were purely to destroy houses, facilties and innocent citizens who may transverse along the route where the items were recovered. It is not out of point, however, to be vigilant to detect such unusual packages or parcels in our vicinity to avert any ugly incidences.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA

31st July, 2024