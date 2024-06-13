Video : How A Fake Lawyer Was Arrested Inside A High Court ( Pictures)

 Every day for the thief one day for the owner 

This truly exemplified what happened at a High Court when an unidentified fake lawyer was fished out by Hon Justice Okey Onukwu at the sitting of a High Court in Anambra State 

The unidentified fully robed " lawyer " was appearing before the Judge who got suspicious of his conducts and mannerisms 



The judge probed further by asking him to fully identify himself , the cat was let out of the bag when he couldn't show any evidence proving that he is a lawyer 

The judge subsequently ordered for his arrest 


Video 



