Veteran Broadcaster And Former CBN Spokesman Tony Ede Is Dead

Veteran broadcaster and former spokesman of Central Bank of Nigeria Mr Tony Ede is dead

CKNNews learnt that the astute journalist died a few days ago of an undisclosed illness

He was a staff of NTA for several years where he he headed the business desk before his appointment as Head Corporate Affairs of Central Bank of Nigeria 

Mr Tony Ede’s burial rites have been scheduled for Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd August in his hometown Koko, Delta State.                      

The night of tributes is scheduled for:                    Thursday 25th July at Nigerian Television Authority Television House                           Ahmadu Bello Way Victoria Island                  Lagos                                                                

Time : 4pm               

Veteran journalist  and former Editor of defunct National Concord Newspaper Mr Nsikak Essien paid his tribute to Mr Ede on his social media handle 

"                   So Tony Ede is gone?

Very sad. He was the pioneer Corporate Affairs Manager of Central Bank of Nigeria. Tony made his name on the Business Desk of NTA many years ago and our friendship took off. 

I was also a business reporter with Business Concord newspaper, later Deputy Editor and Editor. I much later became Editor of National Concord newspaper.

Tony did a great job as CBN's pioneer Corporate Affairs Manager. The bank for the first time had good media exposure. In the media he was indeed very helpful to practitioners seeking information on the economy from the bank.

Sadly some hours ago I got this forwarded message. So sad my friend has left us "

