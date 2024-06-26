Veteran Actor Ejike Asiegbu Blasts Gov Uzodimma's Spokesman

Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu has tongue lashed the Spokesman of Imo State Governor Oguwuike Nwachuku over his comments on him and some of his colleagues

Here is his unedited statement

My attention has been drawn to an article written by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Imo state, Mr Oguwuike Nwachuku, titled, ''Role Models without character.''





By this article Oguwuike Nwachuku has displayed a high level of unprofessional conduct by not investigating the matter in question properly and placing it in context before wallowing in character assasination and deliberately casting aspersions on my person and some of my colleagues.





I am not a politician neither are my colleagues. The said video making the rounds for which Mr Oguwike had some reservations about is quite unfortunate and merely an innocent error of judgment by a colleague, which should not have warranted Mr Oguwike's verbal vituperations and insults on my person and character and the other of my colleagues.





It is indeed a very low behaviour for a person occupying the position of the Chief Press secretary to the governor of Imo state whom no doubt is regrettably embarrassed by the said video by one of my colleagues who has since apologized for her honest misjudgement of the electricity outages at the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, Imo state which was ascribed to the governor.





I most respectfully apologise on behalf of my colleague Uchennanna Maduka to my friend, brother, elder statesman, and governor, His Excellency Chief Dr. Hope Uzodinma for the embarrassment this video may have caused him.





However, on the issue of our host Dr Ejike Lucky Chukwu, whose foundation invited us to celebrate his birthday and empowerment programme, I think it is too pedestrian and uncharitable of Mr Oguwike to suggest by implication that Dr Ejike Chukwu by any stroke of imagination hired the six of us to impugn the name of the governor. This is the height of absurdity, and Mr Oguwike has to apologize to him.





Indeed, nothing can be farther from the truth. Whilst I do not come from Imo state, I am married to a wonderful and loving wife from Imo state. Besides, we Abia state people, were part of the old Imo state and so would always want the very best for Imo state and its people because we are all brothers and sisters.





Mr Oguwike went further in his rant by talking down on my person and my well-respected esteemed colleagues who have sacrificed a lot for this country by their contributions to nation-building using their talents.





I hope Mr Oguwike is aware that I was the former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and before then a Senior Special Assistant to Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ezeigbo Gburugburu, who found me worthy to hold that position.





Let me state for the records that we are men and women of honor and integrity and not swayed by apples and carrots as Mr Oguike has maliciously adduced and it is tantamount to unsubstantiated claims with a view to giving a dog a bad name just to hang it.





Let me equally state that I or we do not need Mr. Oguwikes' respect as it doesn't add or reduce anything to who I or we are today in society by the special grace of God.





I think Mr Oguwike has done a very bad and terrible job through his write up and has further cast doubts on his professional calling, all in the name of representing and being in the good books of his principal.





A busy Chief Press Secretary to a governor should have more important things to focus on than a harmless social media video post that could have been ignored.





In conclusion l believe that His Excellency who is very busy would not lend credence to Mr Oguwike's write up as it is nothing but the action of an idle man playing to the gallery to justify his pay-check and recent appointment.





EJIKE ASIEGBU

Former President,

Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN)