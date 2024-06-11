Tinubu Yet To Get Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee Report

The Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage will take its report to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu immediately Labour leaders return from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

The 37-member panel will be led to submit the report by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

The ILO conference which began June 3 will end on Friday.

The submission will pave the way for a new national minimum wage for workers.

The Bukar Goni Aji-led committee, inaugurated in January by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, concluded its assignment and yesterday submitted its report to the SGF.

The panel comprising representatives of the federal/state governments, Labour and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) ended negotiations on Friday.

At the close of talks, the government team and the OPS representatives proposed N62,000 as minimum wage. Labour proposed N250,000.

The governors, whose representative Hope Uzodimma (Imo) was the technical member, however, said in a statement by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) that states might be unable to pay N62,000.

According to a statement yesterday by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Segun Imohiosen, a formal presentation of the report will be made to President Tinubu upon the return of the labour leadership from Switzerland.

The statement reads: “The Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage has concluded its assignment and submitted report to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, 10th June, 2024.

“A formal presentation of the report will be made to Mr. President for appropriate action, when the leadership of the Organised Labour as well as representatives of Government and Organised Private Sector, who are presently in Geneva, Switzerland for the ongoing International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conference, return to the country.

“The SGF thanked the chairman of the committee, Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji, and members for their commitment and sacrifices.”

President Tinubu is expected to review the report and take appropriate action before forwarding it to the National Assembly for legislative action.

Assistant General Secretary of the NLC Chris Onyeka, however, reaffirmed the position of labour leadership that only N250,000 is acceptable as minimum wage.



