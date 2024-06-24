ThisNigeria Newspaper Lecture & Awards Holds In Abuja Thursday

Nigeria’s fastest growing print and online newspaper, THISNIGERIA is set to hold the second edition of its Annual Lecture & Gold Prize Award themed: 25 Years of Nigeria's Unbroken Democracy - Prospects & Possibilities.

This event, which is scheduled to take place at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja, on June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m, will be chaired by General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR (Former Military Head of State).

Speakers at the event are Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, PhD; Prof. Okey Ikechukwu, Mni; Senator Shehu Sani and Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi .

Recall that in 2021, THISNIGERIA held its maiden Annual Lecture and Gold Prize themed "National Cohesion for Sustainable Growth and Progress: The Nigerian Dilemma", with former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi as Chairman and media icon, Professor Tonnie Iredia, OON as moderator of the event.

Eminent cleric and bishop of the Sokoto archdiocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah delivered a paper “National Cohesion for Growth and Progress: The Nigeria Dilemma."

However, the 2024 edition "aims to celebrate and critically examine Nigeria's quarter-century of uninterrupted democratic governance, discussing its future prospects and possibilities," according to a statement by the Publisher of THISNIGERIA, Mr. Eric Osagie

"The Gold Prize Award will be presented to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding contributions to the nation's democratic development.

"Our 2024 Awardees are persons who made the critical difference in the discharge of their duties, with uncommon zeal and commitment to the common good of the citizens and the country," the statement read.

Set to receive the prestigious THISNIGERIA Gold Prize for his "Infrastructural revolution and Exceptional Leadership" is the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

According to a survey conducted by Public Sector Performance Index, PSPI, on behalf of the newspaper organisation, the FCT, has within eight months of Wike’s tour of duty, witnessed remarkable turnaround in infrastructural renewal, aggressive pursuit of developments across the Territories that make up the Federal Capital City.

The report states that “What HE Nyesom Wike has done remains unprecedented in the annals of FCT Administration. He has continued to impact substantially not only on road networks in the city, but you can also find his bold imprints in the security, health, and education sectors.”

Apart from Wike, other winners of the Gold Prize awards are: Gov. Kabir Abba Yusuf of Kano State; Gov Umo Bassey Eno of Akwa Ibom State.

While Yusuf will go home with the Courage in Leadership award, Eno clinches the award for Peace Building and Innovative Leadership.

In rating Gov. Yusuf, Performance Index Report of THISNIGERIA newspapers, noted the courage, determination, and commitment of the governor in the service of his people.

“Not only is he impacting positively in education, agriculture and security, Gov Yusuf in his short stint in office so far continues to show commendable resilience in the governance of a complex and diverse state like Kano.”

HE Pastor Eno of Akwa Ibom state is being garlanded for enthroning a culture and conducive atmosphere of peace and tranquillity, which has in turn led to harvest of democracy dividends for the people of the state.

Through innovative leadership, he has, in the last one year, made bold statements in rural development and health care services and fostered political inclusion in a state hitherto fractured along ethnic and political divides.

Mr Jim Osayande Obazee, Special Investigator CBN and other Government Business Entities, will receive the prize in the Public Service category.

Obazee, a patriotic and fearless Nigerian, was saddled with the arduous task of unearthing and cleansing the Augean stable of economic malfeasances in the Central Bank of Nigeria under the embattled former Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The trial is still ongoing, but to Obazee and his team’s credit “there has been no story or case of anyone succumbing to inducements to sway them from the path of rectitude unlike probes of similar nature.”

Comrade Issa Aremu, veteran labour leader and Director-General of Michael Imoudu Institute of Labour Studies, is also a recipient of the Public Service award.

Aremu has been silently but effectively transforming the labour institute in terms of capacity and relevance to the country’s government-workforce engagement. The policy body has continued to engage different labour sectors to ensure a better understanding between all interest groups.

Aremu has served variously as vice-president of the NLC; also, in the continental labour organization in executive capacity, among other positions.