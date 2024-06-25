Terrorists Abducts Judge , Wife, Driver, Police Orderly

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have abducted a High Court Judge, Justice Haruna Mshelia together with his wife, driver and orderly along Biu to Maiduguri road In Borno State.

The judge was abducted on Monday, while he was travelling in his vehicle, accompanied by his driver, a security escort and his wife, a source familiar with the region, Zagazola Makama, said.

“As they approached a curve in the road between Burutai and Buni-Gari, a group of armed men emerged from the bushes, their weapons blazing and barricaded the road.

“The judge’s vehicle screeched to a halt, then attempted to maneuver its way to escape. In the chaos that ensued, Justice Mshelia’s vehicle was stopped by another team of insurgents,” he said.



