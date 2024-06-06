Suspected Phone Snatchers Kill Army Lt In Kaduna State

CKN NEWS
An army officer identified as Lieutenant IM Abubakar has reportedly been hacked to death by a gang that specialises in phone snatching and other crimes.

The deceased was killed in the Unguwan Sarki area of Kaduna metropolis during the week. 

A popular counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama disclosed this in a Twitter post. Makama described Abubakar as a talented officer. 

He said, “Lt IM Abubakar(Isa) A Young Talented Army Officer Was killed By Phone Snatchers on His Way Home In Unguwan Sarki, Kaduna. May his soul rest in peace.”

