Suspected Phone Snatchers Kill Army Lt In Kaduna State

An army officer identified as Lieutenant IM Abubakar has reportedly been hacked to death by a gang that specialises in phone snatching and other crimes.

The deceased was killed in the Unguwan Sarki area of Kaduna metropolis during the week.

A popular counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama disclosed this in a Twitter post. Makama described Abubakar as a talented officer.

He said, “Lt IM Abubakar(Isa) A Young Talented Army Officer Was killed By Phone Snatchers on His Way Home In Unguwan Sarki, Kaduna. May his soul rest in peace.”