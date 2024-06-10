Suicide: Police Stops American From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon

Lagos state police officers have rescued an American citizen from attempting suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos today.

This was made known in a statement by the police command shared on X.com on Monday.

According to the statement the American, whose name has not been disclosed, was driven to the bridge by his baby mama at approximately 1:23 p.m.

The statement revealed that the American, who is in his early 30s, had directed his baby mama to park her vehicle while he walked to a spot on the bridge, intending to jump into the Lagoon.

A passerby who noticed his suspicious behavior, quickly alerted patrolling Rapid Response Squad operatives, who persuaded him not to jump.

The officers then reunited him with his wife and daughter before taking them to the RRS Headquarters in Alausa.

The statement said, “An American citizen, name withheld was at 1:23 p.m. today restrained from committing suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos.

“The American, who is in his early 30s was driven to the Third Mainland Bridge by his Baby Mama in company of his daughter. He directed the lady who was unaware of his motive to park somewhere while he walked to a spot for a leap into the Lagoon.

“A passerby who observed his movement quickly alerted patrolling RRS operatives who persuaded him from jumping, re – united him With his wife before taking them to RRS Headquarters in Alausa.

“The Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), after advising the man and his family, directed that the case be transferred to Gender Department, Lagos Police Command for further counselling and necessary actions.”