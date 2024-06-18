Society of Nigerian Broadcasters, Lagos Chapter, Elects Ayo Makinde As Pioneer Chairman

The Society of Nigerian Broadcasters, Lagos Chapter, has elected Ayo Makinde as its pioneer chairman. Makinde was returned unopposed, demonstrating strong support from the broadcast community.

A broadcast practitioner with Channels Television, Ayo is in the leadership team with Sola Kosoko, General Manager of Lagos Television (LTV), as Vice Chairman, and Funmi Omoboriowo, Manager of Presentation at Radio Lagos/Eko FM, who will serve as Financial Secretary and Treasurer. Aminat Elegushi, a broadcaster with LTV, has been appointed as the interim General Secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Makinde emphasized the critical importance of maintaining high broadcast standards. He stressed the need to elevate Nigerian broadcast practices to globally acceptable levels and enhance the capacity of practitioners to perform effectively in all communities.

"Lagos has arguably the largest population of broadcasters in Nigeria, working within the highest number of radio and television stations in the country. This population of practitioners also feeds broadcast organisations in other parts of the country, thus the responsibility of setting the bar rests on Lagos," Makinde stated.

Makinde called on all stakeholders in the broadcasting industry—including producers, presenters, journalists, engineers, managers, editors, and sponsors—to collaborate with the Society's leadership in Lagos. His vision is to establish Lagos as the most reputable voice in broadcast practice not just in Nigeria, but across Africa and the world.

This new leadership team is expected to drive significant improvements in broadcast standards and practices, fostering a more professional and globally competitive broadcasting environment in Lagos and beyond.

Inaugurated on November 17, 2021, the Society of Nigerian Broadcasters (SNB) aims to coordinate, set standards, admit, and issue certificates of practice to all professional broadcasters in the country. SNB is open to established and aspiring broadcasters in four categories: full membership, associate membership, student membership, and fellowship, each with specific admission requirements.