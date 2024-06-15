Reconstituted Governing Councils: Akande Chairs UI , Oyeweso OAU ( See Full List Of 560 Members)

A total of 560 individuals were appointed to the governing councils and boards of Federal Government-owned tertiary institutions.

President Bola Tinubu approved the reconstitution of Governing Councils and Boards of federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

In a statement on Friday, the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Nnamdi Mbaeri, noted that the approval was given for the effective management of Nigerian tertiary institutions across the country.

The statement read, “His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, has approved the reconstitution of Governing Councils and Boards of Federal Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education for the effective management of Nigerian tertiary institutions across the country.”





For the University of Ibadan, the President appointed Chief Bisi Akande as the Chairman of the governing council. The board members are Alexander Ajipe, Nelson Alapa, Ifeoma Nwankwo, and Prof. Emmanuel Alo.

Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) was appointed as the Chairman of the governing council of the University of Lagos, while the council members are Bello Kumo, Prof. Idowu Mark, Niyi Akande, and Bola Njoku.

Isa Yuguda chairs the board of the National Open University with Goddy Etta, Yomi Balogun, Deborah Apah, and Hingah Biem as council members.

Siyan Oyeweso was appointed to head the governing council of Obafemi Awolowo University, while Edward Sarki, Joseph Abaagu, Wahaab Owokoniran and Abubakar Kachaalla are members of the council.

Adebayo Shittu, Muiz Banire, and Senator Florence Ita Giwa were appointed as the chairpersons of the governing boards for David Umahi University of Medicine in Ebonyi State, Federal University of Transportation in Katsina State, and Federal Polytechnic in Ugep, Cross River State, respectively among others.



