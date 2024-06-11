Protesters Set To Hit Nigeria Cities On June 12 Over Hunger, Hardship

A coalition of Nigerian civil societies has announced a mass protest scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, to decry the hardship and hunger under the President Bola Tinubu-led government, CKNNews has learned.

According to some of the notices seen by our correspondent, the participating groups include the Take-It-Back Movement (TIB), African Action Congress party (AAC), Joint Action Front (JAF), Education Rights Campaign (ERC), Socialist Workers and Youth League (SWL), and PRP Vanguard.

In a joint statement titled “Enough is Enough to Hardship and Hunger, Great Nigerian People,” the organisations expressed their outrage over the soaring prices of essential amenities since May 29, 2023, when President Tinubu removed fuel subsidies.

According to them, the average Nigerian can no longer afford basic needs like food, transport, electricity, and school fees.

They said, “Hardly is any average Nigerian able to feed. We are hungry. Our children are hungry. Our youth are becoming criminals and prostitutes. Things are hard.

“Meanwhile, those who put us in this problem continue to feed on fat. President Tinubu, the First Lady and the First Son have turned Nigeria’s commonwealth into their private feeding bottle.

“The governors, senators, House of Representatives and House of Assembly members are collecting fat salaries and allowances.

“Their friends in business like Aliko Dangote and other thieves, are also smiling to the bank. Yet they tell us to tighten our belts.”