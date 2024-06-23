Police Opens Investigation Into Murder Of Army General In Abuja





A retired Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army, Uwem Harold Udokwe, has been murdered by suspected armed robbers in Abuja.

The late brigadier general was attacked at his Sunshine Homes Estate by armed robbers at about 3am, on Saturday.

He was reportedly killed during the attack.

Reacting to the untimely demise of the deceased, the commissioner of police in the FCT, CP Benneth Igweh, ordered a discrete investigation.

He gave the order in a statement by the command spokeswoman SP Adeh Josephine, which was issued to newsmen on Saturday.

According to her, the CP ordered a thorough and discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the regrettable incident.

She said the police commissioner, who expressed his profound condolences to the bereaved family, assured the public of swift justice with every effort in conduit to ensure the perpetrators of such atrocious act are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Furthermore, the commissioner of police reaffirmed the unflinching commitment of the command to amplify the security landscape of the nation’s capital, by continually adapting strategies to effectively combat evolving criminal activities,” she said.

Josephine, however, assured the public that further updates on the incident will be provided in due course.

Also, the National Assembly’s Sergeant-At-Arm, Air Commodore S.A Zakari(retd.) confirmed his death in a statement.

The statement read, “Brig Gen H Udokwere rtd N/5575 15th Regular was attacked early morning at home in Abuja.

According to the wife, three suspected armed robbers attacked the General’s house at approximately 0300 hrs on 22 June 24. The house is at No 1 Sanga Street, Sunshine Homes by Kabusa Junction at Lokogoma Abuja. She also said that was the third time they were attacked.