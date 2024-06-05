Police Grills Mobahd's Father Over Petition

Joseph Aloba, father to the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, was on Monday grilled by officers of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State over a petition filed by Oba Saheed Elegushi.

The head of the Aloba legal team, Monisola Odumosu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the petition borders on cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and criminal defamation.

Odumosu explained that the allegation came on the heels of an interview granted by Aloba recently.

The statement read in part, “Mr Aloba was invited by the police and led to the police station by the representatives of his legal team, Teri Wellington and Monisola Odumosu. The petition was written by Oba Saheed Elegushi who alleged that during one of Mr. Aloba’s interviews with a London-based blogger, he was criminally defamed.

“During the interview Mr. Aloba granted the London-based blogger, it was alleged that he said, ‘… his son was bullied and killed on the instruction of Oba Elegushi and that it was one Sam Larry that was sent to do the job…’”

According to the statement, Aloba reiterated that defaming or performing any act that constituted or could lead to cyberbullying and cyberstalking Oba Elegushi wasn’t his intention as he was trying to seek justice for his late son.

Odumosu added that the late singer’s father further clarified that he did not have any proof to support the allegation against the monarch except the petition written by his late son and other phone conversations he had with him.



