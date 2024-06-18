Police Declares Man Wanted For Allegedly Killing Six Year Old Daughter

The police in Delta state have began the manhunt for a man identified as Stanley Overmureye for the alleged gruesome murder of his six-year-old daughter, Abigail Stanley. 

The sad and painful incident which occurred on June 15 was reported by the brother to the fleeing suspect. The DPO on receipt of the complaint detailed operatives who went to the scene at Uviama New Layout,  Agbarho Ughelli North LGA, and recovered the corpse of the little child whose head was smashed several times on the wall. The corpse was recovered and deposited at the m0 rtuary. 

Confirming the incident, the command's spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said the father who is the principal suspect is currently at large.

