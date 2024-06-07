Police Arrest Man Removing Newly Installed Light Fittings On 3rd Mainland Bridge

Operatives of Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) around 10:00 a.m on Friday arrested a suspected vandal removing LED road stud light on the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge.





The suspect, Mubarak Abdullahi (18), living in Makoko had, at the time of his arrest,removed 10 of the LED road stud light screwed to the road to enhance the visibility of road users





The suspect was caught red-handed by the operatives on patrol of the bridge around 10:00 a.m today.





The Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi weeks ago deployed bike riders on 24 hour security patrol in the area to monitor traffic and infrastructure on the bridge.