Police Arrest Man Removing Newly Installed Light Fittings On 3rd Mainland Bridge

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Operatives of Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) around 10:00 a.m on Friday arrested a suspected vandal removing LED road stud light on the newly renovated Third Mainland Bridge.


The suspect, Mubarak Abdullahi (18), living in Makoko had, at the time of his arrest,removed 10 of the LED road stud light screwed to the road to enhance the visibility of road users


The suspect was caught red-handed by the operatives on patrol of the bridge  around 10:00 a.m today.


The Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi  weeks ago deployed bike riders on 24 hour security patrol in the area to monitor traffic and infrastructure on the bridge.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال