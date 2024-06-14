Outrage As Rivers Environmental Agency Men Attack Rivers Uni Student, Mother

Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the attacks on a student of Rivers State University Port Harcourt Joseph Adigo and his mother by members of the Rivers State Environmental Taskforce

Mr Adigo according to the story he posted on social media was attacked and inflicted with severe body injuries when he went to dispose wastes at Government designated dump sites in the state capital

Here was his unedited post on the incident

" I am Joseph Chigoziem Adigo, a student of Rivers State University, chemistry department 200 level. On Wednesday 12th June 2024 at past 10 pm in the evening I went to dispose of refuse at a government approved dump site while returning home I was dragged by a group of men into a nearby vehicle, I didn't know who they where and I tried resisting them and the six of them pounced on me, beat me up mercilessly and in the process my mother came and started begging them, that was when I knew that they where members of the Rivers State environmental sanitation.

My mother entered their vehicle and started begging them, they also beat up my mother and as the vehicle started moving they pushed my mother out of their vehicle.

I was wounded on my face, my right eye is bad currently and my mother's body is seriously battered.If they had stopped me and informed me of my offence, I wouldn't have resisted them but instead they dragged me like a thief without telling me what I committed.I want the world to see this Injustice."

Pictures

The incident has been brought to the notice of the State Police Command for proper investigation and action