NMDPRA Denies Dangote's Allegations Of Importing Adulterated Fuel

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) yesterday said there is no imported dirty fuel in the country. Dangote Petroleum Refinery recently accused the Authority of issuing licenses to marketers to import dirty fuel into the country.

Addressing the media after a meeting with oil marketers and local refiners in Abuja, the NMDPRA’s Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure Executive Director, Ogbugo Ukoha, said the sulphur content in the fuel even in this month is not above the lawful limit.

“There is no dirty fuel being brought in. I am giving you the statistics for June and that what we have on the average from the import have continued to go down from 200 Parts Per Million (PPM) of the average and now we have it below 50PPM that is provided under the law.”

He recalled that at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Heads of States in 2020 endorsed a declaration, adopting the African Fuel Roadmap that requires that certain products have as a minimum 50PPT per a million litres of sulphur.

The Executive Director said while it encourages almost an immediate enforcement on import to comply with regards to standard, the same treaty deferred enforcement for local refiners up 31st December, 2024.

He also noted that despite the time for enforcement on local refineries is not due, the plants are complying on their own.

“And with the refineries there is no need to enforce that until the end of this year. But they themselves are already taking steps to see that is also guaranteed,” he said.

Ogbogu noted that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021, section 318 also captured and upheld the ECOWAS treaty.

He added that “So as an Authority what have we done since we came into being? We started by engendering compliance. We saw a downward trend up to 2022-2023 December.”

Ogbogu admitted there was a spike in the sulphur content of imported products between December 2023 and January 2024, which resulted in a vigorous enforcement in February.

His words: “In December and in January of this year, we noticed a spike in the sulphur content of products being imported. And again now began strong enforcement from 1st February.”

He however noted that since then the level of contamination of imported fuel has declined in every Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) below the lawful 50PPM.

“I am happy to tell Nigerians that up until as at we speak in June, the average sulphur content in every AGO that is brought into Nigeria is far below what the 50PPM provision is in the law,” he said.

He revealed that the new refineries are even built with plant sulphurization limit which will reduce it to 10PPM.

Allaying fears over any imported dirty fuel, Ogbogu vowed that the Authority will not allow it into the country. He said: “In the local refineries, remember that declaration deferred so they continued to produce at a higher level.

“But we are not very anxious about that because even the new refineries that are coming on have within their design of the plants the sulphurization limit that we will see in the nearest future going down as low as 10PPM.

“So, I will like to assure Nigeria that this is a mandate that the Authority takes very seriously and that we are here to guarantee the well being and health of Nigeria and there is no dirty fuel we will encourage to come into Nigeria.”

Earlier while with the marketers and refiners, he said the local refiners are currently producing substantial volumes of AGO, and Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK).

The Executive Director said there is an assurance that the production of PMS will commence very soon. He added that the domestic refineries have always produced other products while Nigeria is eyeing the attainment of petroleum products sufficiency.

He said, “We have assurances that shortly PMS will also kick in and there are also other intermediate products that are produced. The modular refineries have historically been doing LPFO and NAFTA, those are intermediate products. But the country is working towards when its sufficiency will be achieved.”

On the engagement with the stakeholders, he explained that the NMDPRA engaged with some select marketers who are involved in the importation of AGO, ATK and PMS as well as refiners of these products.





The singular objective, said Ogbugo, is to continue to plan collaborate and and work together in a manner that ensures and guarantees energy security within the country.

He added that “Our discussions have covered considerable issues: very significant and profound from the issues of pricing have been raised. And we will continue to engage with every operator to ensure that we land a place where it is ultimately beneficial to Nigeria and Nigerians.”

The Executive Director recalled that on 14th May, 2024, the Authority hosted a meeting with marketers and it also held a separate meeting with the refiners.

He said the yesterday’s meeting brought the refiners and marketers together to deliberate on how to guarantee supply stability within a fairly priced market.

Asked to confirm whether the meeting was to compel the marketers to patronise Dangote Refinery, he said the country has a deregulated market. The PIA, according to him, provides options and the NMDPRA enforces all of them

“What we have in Nigeria is a deregulated market and it remains open. The PIA makes a number of provisions and the Authority continues to work towards operationalizing all this. That is the guarantee we give that in the fullness of time, all aspects of the PIA will be operationalized. So, that is what we are working towards,” he said.

Responding, Rain Oil Limited, Group Managing Director, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, insisted that the law makes room for both securing the products from domestic refineries and importation even as there are ongoing negotiations.

He said, “Up till today we have options and I can assure you that all the major marketers have been patronizing the local refineries and we will continue to patronize them. We also have the option of getting products from other sources to the best of our knowledge that has not changed even though conversations around that is still ongoing.”

He earlier said the meeting agreed to provide a level playing ground for the refiners and marketers. He pledged they will continue to collaborate in the interest of Nigeria.

Speaking, Dangote Group, Chief Commercial Officer, Rabiu Umar, described the meeting as one of the way to drive the industry in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Executive Vice President Downstream, Dapo Segun, expressed confidence in the meeting, stressing it is for the benefit of the citizenry.



