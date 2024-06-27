Nigerian Woman Doubles World Record Time For Longest Crocheting Marathon

Chidinma Modupe Okafor from Lagos, Nigeria, has more than doubled the world record for the longest crocheting marathon with a time of 72 hours.

According to Guinness World Records post on its website on Tuesday, the 30-year-old Chidinma created a white dinner gown during her three-day “crochet-a-thon”.

The previous record of 34 hr 7 min was set by Alessandra Hayden (USA) in 2021.

According to Guinness, Chidinma has been crocheting dresses and clothing accessories since she was a child.

She said her decision to attempt this record stemmed from her lifelong passion for the craft, as well as a desire to push her physical and mental limits.

She added: “I aim to showcase the artistry and perseverance involved in this craft and promote awareness about crocheting and its benefits.”

Crocheting is the process of creating textiles or clothing by using a hook to interlock loops of yarn or wool.

To successfully achieve the record, Chidinma had to crochet continuously for the entirety of the attempt, meaning that once she finished a ball of yarn, she had to immediately move on to the next.

As with all ‘longest marathon’ record attempts, Chidinma was permitted a total of two hours rest per day (five minutes per hour of crocheting). Only during these breaks could she eat, sleep, use the toilet or change her clothes.

“My preparation for the record attempt involved rigorous training and mental conditioning,” she revealed.

“It also required physical endurance and strategizing to maintain a consistent pace while minimizing fatigue.

“Additionally, logistics such as arranging for sufficient yarn with support staff were crucial for the uninterrupted progress of the attempt.”

Chidinma initially set out to crochet a wedding gown, but as time passed and fatigue took its toll on her, she decided to turn it into a dinner gown suitable for various occasions.

“I couldn’t do extra hours,” she explained.

She drew inspiration from her compatriot Hilda Baci, who last year performed the world’s longest cooking marathon.

Chidinma is one of several Nigerians who’ve broken a world record following Hilda’s famous cook-a-thon, including Helen Williams (longest wig and widest wig), Ewa Cole (longest marathon singing Christmas songs), Clara Chizoba Kronborg (longest interviewing marathon), and Tonye Solomon (most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head).



