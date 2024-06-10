Nigerian Female Pilgrim Commits Suicide In Mecca

A Nigerian pilgrim, Hajia Hawawu Mohammed, has committed suicide by jumping from her rooftop in Madina, Saudi Arabia.

This was confirmed by the Executive Secretary of Kwara State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, on Sunday.

Mohammed, who is from Kwara State was also confirmed dead by the authorities in Saudi Arabia, which described her death as “suicidal”.

So also did the Board confirm the death of another pilgrim from the state, Saliu Mohammed, in the same statement.

According to the Board, Mohammed, a member of the Batch 3 contingent from Kwara State, died in the intensive care unit of a public hospital in Madina.

The pilgrims’ board said “it deeply regrets these sad events, but submits totally to the decree and ultimate knowledge of Allah in all affairs”

