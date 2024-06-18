New Presidential Plane : Do You Want Tinubu Dead..Bayo Onanuga Asks Peter Obi

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, has tackled Peter Obi over his comments on the proposed purchase of a new presidential aircraft.

Recall that the House of Representatives committee on national security and intelligence asked the federal government to purchase new aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The committee’s recommendation was contained in a report released after an investigation into the status of the aircraft in the presidential air fleet.

But speaking on the development on Monday, Obi, faulted the proposal, saying it highlights the disconnect between the government and the people.

According to Obi, the proposal is unacceptable, adding that there is need for a more compassionate use of resources and prioritising citizens’ welfare.

Reacting to Obi’s comment in an interview , Onanuga said the purchase of another aircraft is a necessity.

Onanuga said the proposed presidential aircraft is a “basic thing any sane government will do” because it cannot toy with the president’s welfare.

He said, “Does Peter Obi want the President dead? Is that his wish? Does he want him to continue moving around in a rickety plane and die like the VP of Malawi and Iran President? Let him tell us.

“The plane he used now, I learnt, was bought during (former President) Obasanjo’s era. That was over 20 years ago and I learnt it was a very small plane.

“The plane developed a problem the last time he travelled to Saudi Arabia. The President had to go from there to the UK on a commercial airline. Even those managing them said the aircraft needed to be replaced,” he said.