Mother Of Popular Hausa Singer, Rarara, Abducted In Katsina

Hajiya Halima Adamu, mother of the famous Hausa Singer Dauda Adamu, popularly known as Rarara, has been abducted, Daily Trust can report.

She was abducted at her residence in Kahutu village, Danja local government area of Katsina State, according to a source in Kahutu village.

According to the source, the bandits stormed the village around 1am Friday and abducted the aged woman.

“The bandits came on foot and silently because they did not fire a single shot during the operation that lasted for just a few minutes. The woman did not resist when the bandits requested her to go along with them.”

“Although the bandits met other people at the house, they only picked Rarara’s mother, leaving behind others. No attempt to confront the bandits while leaving the house because they were armed with guns.

“They probably kept their motorcycles from far away and then trekked to the village. We are praying that the woman will return to us in condition because she is very helpful to us in this village. Her son, Rarara is very generous to us; he has brought so many developments to this village for our wellbeing.”

Efforts to reach the famous Hausa singer on phone proved abortive, as his phones rang severally without any response.

Katsina is one of the states with a high level of insecurity in the North West region.



