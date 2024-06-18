Missing Female Gym Instructor Linked To Late Aba Alleged Body Parts Merchant Andrew Ocheckwo

A missing female gym instructor based in Port Harcourt, known as Goodnews Fakae, has been linked to suspected kidnapper and organ harvester, Andrew Amechi Ochekwo, prime suspect in the case of the missing girls, Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh, who varnished after travelling to meet him in Aba, Abia state in April, 2024. Goodnews Fakae, a female gym instructor in Port Harcourt was said to also be Andrew’s personal trainer before she went missing in March, 2024.





The sister said she reported the case to Woji Police Station, in Port Harcourt, but due to financial demands, she could not continue searching for her sister. She said they tracked her Number and it was located somewhere in Aba.”