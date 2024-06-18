Missing Female Gym Instructor Linked To Late Aba Alleged Body Parts Merchant Andrew Ocheckwo

byCKN NEWS -
0



A missing female gym instructor based in Port Harcourt, known as Goodnews Fakae, has been linked to suspected kidnapper and organ harvester, Andrew Amechi Ochekwo, prime suspect in the case of the missing girls, Celine Ndudim and Afiba Tandoh, who varnished after travelling to meet him in Aba, Abia state in April, 2024. Goodnews Fakae, a female gym instructor in Port Harcourt was said to also be Andrew’s personal trainer before she went missing in March, 2024.


The sister said she reported the case to Woji Police Station, in Port Harcourt, but due to financial demands, she could not continue searching for her sister. She said they tracked her Number and it was located somewhere in Aba.”

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال