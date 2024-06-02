Minimum Wage: Flight Disruptions, Fuel Scarcity, Darkness Loom As Labour Mobilises For Strike

There is possibility of disruptions in flight operations as well as fuel and electricity supplies across Nigeria over the planned nationwide strike by the organised labour.

The organised labour, which is demanding N494,000 as new national minimum wage, has started mobilising its affiliate bodies and members across the country for the strike.

Workers in the aviation and electricity sectors as well as their counterparts in the oil and gas sector have been mobilised by their respective associations to join the strike billed to commence tomorrow.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had, on Friday, declared an indefinite strike over the federal government’s refusal to increase the minimum wage above N60,000.

The General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Ocheme Aba, confirmed to Daily Trust yesterday that the union would participate in the strike.

He said: “Definitely, we would be part of it (the strike) but exactly how it would happen, I cannot say. We’re meeting tomorrow (today), but definitely we would be part of it.”

Also, the Deputy General Secretary of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Francis Akinjole, said the association will meet today to decide on the appropriate action to take.

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Afolabi Olawale, in a statement yesterday, said the union was committed to ensuring total compliance with the directive.

Afolabi said the union was concerned and disturbed with the alleged insensitive attitude of the federal government “to the very critical issue of negotiating a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

“This is in view of the various socio- economic policies of this administration that have impoverished the working people of this country.

“Leaders of our great union at all levels, from the units, zones and branches, should immediately put all processes in place to ensure total compliance with this directive”, he said.





In a chat with one of our correspondents yesterday, the General Secretary of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Lumumba Okugbawa, also said the association will join the strike.

Similarly, the Acting General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Dominic Igwebike, in a sstatement issued yesterday said the union was mobilising its members for the strike.



