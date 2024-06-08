Man Stabs Wife's Alleged Lover , Steals His Motorcycle

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps otherwise called So-Safe Corps has arrested Ibrahim Ogunrinde, a 46-year-old resident of Adu Town, Ajebo Road, Mile 6, Abeokuta, for attempted murder.

According to a statement on Friday by the Corps through its Director of Information and Public Relations, Moruf Yusuf, the suspect was said to have been arrested at Ijaye Garage, Abeokuta on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at about 2.40 pm

The statement partly read, “Ibrahim Ogunrinde, a butcher and farmer, had pretended to be a passenger and asked the victim, Kosu Daniel (aka “Jeje”), to take him to Olubo Town on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at noon.

“He then allegedly stabbed Kosu Daniel in the neck and arm, leaving him in a pool of blood, and escaped with the victim’s motorbike. The suspect confessed that he was motivated by a desire to eliminate the victim, who he believed had an affair with his wife two months prior.

“He believed he had succeeded in killing the victim, not knowing that Kosu Daniel was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.”

Yusuf added that the suspect and the recovered motorcycle had been transferred to Magbon, adding that the investigation is ongoing.







