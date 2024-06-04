Lagos Police Invite Mohbad’s Father For Questioning

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Mohbad, has responded after receiving a petition and an invitation from the Alagbon Police station in Lagos.

He stated that he did not know the reason for the invitation, saying that it may be an attempt to arrest or silence him.

Mohad’s father insisted that he is determined to prioritize getting a DNA test for his grandson Liam and seeking justice for his late son.

“He said in the video: “I just received a petition now and I have been asked to come to Alagbon Police Station at 10 am tomorrow. I don’t know whether they want to silence or detain me there tomorrow. Do they want to kill me like they killed Mohbad? All I am asking for is to know what killed my son and to have a DNA test done to be sure the baby is for my son. I still insist that DNA was the reason why they killed my son. Nigerians help me.”

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال