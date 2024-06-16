Kano Govt Rejects Durbar Ban, Tackles Ado Bayero

Kano State Government has expressed concern over how the Police command in the State has been disobeying the “legitimate instructions” of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Chief Security Officer of the State.

Speaking at a press conference in Government House, Kano, on Saturday, the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Isah Dederi, said, “I am compelled to ask the question: who is usurping the authority of the Commander-in-Chief. Because some people are dishing out directives to security chiefs in the State so much so that the State Police Commissioner without any consultation with the Chief Security Officer of the State or approval from the State Security Council had issued an order banning Eid-el-Kabir festivities in Kano State.

“How can anybody in his right senses ban Sallah festivities in Kano? When did the State Governor cease to be the Chief Security Officer of the State that he will only see such ban on social media? Who is pushing the State Commissioner of Police to usurp the authority of the Governor? It is important to stress that the Commissioner of Police has been consistent in disobeying the legitimate instructions of the Governor as Chief Security Officer, hiding behind orders from above. I ask again, what is the offence of Kano people that the Nigeria Police penciled them for destruction?”

Dederi, while responding to the Federal High Court judgement that upheld the fundamental rights of the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, said the dethroned monarch’s rights have not been infringed upon by the government.

He said, “The Federal High Court No.3, Kano, had passed judgement in respect of the matter before it where it held that certain fundamental rights of the deposed emir were infringed upon including putting him under house arrest. We are mindful of the fact whatever judgement is pronounced by a

court of law; any party that is dissatisfied has the option of appealing against the judgement.

“Indeed, our team of lawyers is critically studying the judgement of that court with a view to appealing against it. This is because in our view, no fundamental right of the former emir was infringed.

“First, no one forced him into Gidan Nassarawa, belonging to the government of Kano State. He went in there and stayed there on his own volition accompanied by security guards. Therefore, no one put him under house arrest.

“Secondly, it is known by everyone, that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of the State is the Chief Security Officer of the State. He has the constitutional duty to ensure the protection of lives and properties of the people of Kano State.

“When the former emir came in accompanied by hoodlums clearly threatening the peace and orderliness of the State, the Governor was under a duty to act to ensure peace and that was why he issued the arrest order. Even then, the arrest was never affected by any of the security Agencies in the State. Till now, the former Emir has been conducting his activities there as evidenced by the numerous social media presentations.”

CKNNews reports that some days ago, the Police announced a ban on Durbar activities during the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

A statement issued by the Police Spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said, “the combined security agencies are for the purpose of overriding public safety, not expecting cultural troupes, costumes, weapons wielding, or any form of insignia representing durbar from any of the traditional stool contenders.

“In addition, all other law-abiding people of the State are urged to continue to cooperate with the Police and alongside other relevant security agencies as adequate security deployments have been concluded to ensure low-key hitch-free festive Eid-El-Kabir Celebrations during this trying period.”