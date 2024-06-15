IGP Warns Against Special Promotions For Officers, Decorates New DIG , Others

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, today decorated the newly promoted Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Yahaya Sahabo Abubakar, along with nine (9) Assistant Inspectors General of Police, and fifteen (15) Commissioners of Police with their new ranks in a prestigious ceremony held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The newly decorated Assistant Inspectors General of Police include AIGs Ahmed Ammani, Dankwara Adamu Mohammed, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, fdc, Idegwu Basil Okuoma, Zachariah Fera Achinyan, fdc, Zango Ibrahim Baba, Isyaku Mohammed, and Margaret Agebe Ochalla. Meanwhile, the decorated Commissioners of Police are CPs Bassey Samuel Ewah, Osagie John Agans-Irabor, Edem Ita Selong, Monday Agbonika, fdc, Michael Okoh, Ayodele Oluyemi Sonubi, Iyamah Daniel Edobor, Isah Danladi Nda, Akaniyene Ifebem Ezima, Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu, fwc, mnips, Bello Rashid Afegbua, Hycenth Azuka Edozie, Haruna Alaba Yahaya, Peter Ozigi Umoru, and Ayotunde Godwin Omodeinde, mnips.





In his address, the IGP charged the newly promoted officers to exhibit the core values of service, sacrifice, and selflessness in the discharge of their duties. He commended their dedication and hard work, which have earned them these well-deserved promotions. The IGP emphasized that the new ranks symbolize added responsibilities and the trust placed in them to continue leading by example.





In the same vein, DIG Dasuki Galadanchi, mni, has been posted to the Force Intelligence Department while DIG Sahabo Abubakar is posted to the Department of Research and Planning, and AIGs and CPs have been posted to Commands and Formations of the Force. Some of the posted Commissioners of Police include CP Ayodele Oluyemi Sonubi to Oyo State Command, CP Dogo Salman to Kano State Command, and CP Bello Mohammed Sani to Kebbi State Command. Others include CP Adegbite A. Olaolu, MFR, to INTERPOL FCID Abuja; CP Bassey Samuel Ewah to Deputy Commandant Police Academy; CP Iyamah Daniel Edobor to Safer Highway DOPS FHQ Abuja; CP Livinstein Ikioye Orutugu, fwc, mnips, to Counter Terrorism Unit FHQ Abuja; CP Peter Ozigi Umoru, psc, mnips to Force Provost Marshall; CP Ayotunde Godwin Omodeinde, mnips to Police Special Fraud Unit Lagos; and CP Lanre Ogunlowo to SIS/Elections Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, FHQ Abuja, amongst others.





The IGP particularly warned against any attempts to undermine the merit-based promotion system for personal gains. He stressed the importance of integrity and meritocracy within the force, urging the promotees to lead with courage and leave a lasting legacy.





The event was graced by distinguished guests, including the Governor of Jigawa State, Former Governors of Katsina and Bayelsa States, Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Honourable Members of the National Assembly, Honourable Minister of Aviation, Hon. Minister of State Police Affairs, Royal Fathers, members of the Force Management Team, other senior police officers both serving and retired, relatives, and well-wishers.





The Inspector-General of Police congratulated all the promoted officers and encouraged them to redouble their efforts in service to our great nation. He appreciated the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his support to the Nigeria Police, and also expressed appreciation to the Police Service Commission for their thorough and objective evaluation of the officers' performances, assuring of improved efforts to deepen excellence and uphold the NPF’s duty to serve and protect the people of Nigeria.



