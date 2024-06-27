How We Killed Commercial Sex-worker For Ritual ...Suspect

A suspect, Raman Akande, arrested in connection with the death of a commercial sex worker in the Ifo area of Ogun State, has narrated how he and two others allegedly killed the victim for ritual purposes.

Akande, in a confession video made at the police station, and obtained from a source who pleaded anonymity on Wednesday, disclosed that he participated in the killing of the commercial sex worker after one person identified as Ifa promised him a reward of N100,000.

He said following the agreement with Ifa, he went and engaged the services of the victim with an agreement to pay her N3,000 if she slept at his place overnight, which the victim obliged.

Akande narrated in Yoruba (now translated) that after she had gone with him to his home, he engaged the services of one of his friends identified as Ijebu in carrying out the killing.

He narrated further, “It was Ijebu who hit her with a wood on the head, and she collapsed. After she collapsed, I dragged her inside. I was the one who held her legs while Ijebu held her hands before Ifa slaughtered her.

“After Ifa had slaughtered her, he used a calabash to collect her blood. I agreed to participate in the process because Ifa promised to pay me N100,000.

“The lady is not my girlfriend but a commercial sex worker that I have always engaged her services in the past. I usually paid her N1,000 before, but I promised to pay her N3,000 when I went to pick her up.”



