House Of Representatives Calls For Unified Efforts To Contain Cholera Outbreak

The House of Representatives is deeply concerned about the recent cholera outbreak as announced by the Lagos State Government, which has reportedly led to around 60 hospital admissions and five fatalities within the last few days.

This outbreak is part of a larger national issue, with Nigeria recording 65 confirmed cases and 30 deaths from January 1 to June 11, 2024, spanning 96 local governments in 30 states, as reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

In a recent public health advisory, the NCDC warned of the rising trend of cholera cases across the country, exacerbated by the intensifying rainy season. So far this year, 1,141 suspected cases have been noted, with ten states accounting for 90 percent of these cases.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services, Rep. Dennis Idahosa, stressed the need for immediate and coordinated action: "We must act quickly and decisively to address this cholera outbreak. Mobilizing resources and implementing preventive measures are crucial to safeguard our citizens."

He continued, "Community engagement and education are essential in fighting the spread of cholera. We urge citizens to follow hygiene practices and report any suspected cases to health authorities. Ensuring access to clean drinking water, proper sanitation and waste disposal, and maintaining good hygiene practices, including regular handwashing, are key to preventing cholera."

The House of Representatives commends the NCDC for leading a multi-sectoral National Cholera Technical Working Group and providing essential support to the affected states. We also commend the Lagos State Government and other state governments for the proactive disclosure and their efforts to contain the public health challenge.

Healthcare remains a top priority on the legislative agenda of the 10th Assembly House of Representatives. We are committed to enhancing the healthcare system and ensuring access to quality medical services for all Nigerians. The House will continue to advocate for strong public health measures and preventive strategies to manage outbreaks like this.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this outbreak and urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant.