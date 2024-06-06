Gunmen Kidnap Traditional Ruler’s Wife In Kaduna

Gunmen on Wednesday night, abducted the wife of Alhaji Umar Musa, the Paramount Ruler of Ninzo Chiefdom in Sanga Local Government Area.

ASP Mansir Hassan, spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command confirmed the development.

Mansir said that security operatives have since been deployed to the forests around Sanga in search of the wife.

The Ninzo Development Association, in a statement signed by its President and Secretary, Prof. Moses Audi and Silas Anche, respectively, condemned the planned kidnap of their traditional ruler that led to the disappearance of his wife.

The statement, however, called for calm with a view to allowing the government to live up to its responsibility.


