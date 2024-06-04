Grid Shutdown: Be thankful We’re Not In Military Regime..Tinubu’s Spokesman Bayo Onanuga Tells Labour

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, says the striking Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) should be thankful to God that Nigeria is not in a military regime.

Onanuga, who is reacting to the report of complete shutdown of Nigeria’s power grid by the labour unions enforcing the nationwide strike directive.

CKNNews reports on Monday that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), in a press release signed by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, claimed that the labour unions had shut down the national grid.

But Onanuga, while speaking during an interview with TVC News on Monday, stated that the unions enjoyed the freedom because the nation is in a civilian regime.

He said, “Labour should view itself as a partner with the Federal Government, not as an adversary to the Federal Government.”

Continuing, Tinubu’s aide said the labour leaders exceeded their boundary by shutting down the national grid.

“Labour should be thankful to God that we are not in a military regime. We are in a civilian regime that allows for freedom of expression.

“I think that labour overstepped their bounds by shutting down the national grid. At a time when we are complaining about the lack of power, I think that act is extreme. You’re not supposed to shut down the airports on everyone else. Joining the strike should be voluntary.

“I will appeal to labour to be more responsible in their reaction. They cannot be asking for what they are asking for. It is unrealistic.”