Governors To Meet In Abuja Over New Minimum Wage, LG Autonomy

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are currently holding a physical meeting in Abuja to review the outcome of the ongoing negotiation on the proposed new national minimum wage embarked on by the tripartite committee on the national minimum wage.

The NGF Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, is also expected to brief his contemporaries on the Local Government Autonomy update as well as the NC-CARES disbursement to the states.

Other items listed on the agenda include a briefing on ECA, Petroleum Profit (PPT) and Royalties Accounts; Reconciliation/Debt Net-off.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court had on the 13th of June 2024 reserved its judgement on the suit filed by the Federal Government to secure full autonomy for the 774 Local Governments in the country.

This came sequel to the adoption of the briefs presented by the 36 Governors through their respective Attorney-Generals.

The states in separate preliminary objections filed before the Supreme Court sought the dismissal of the suit with substantial cost.

They argued that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, who initiated the action on behalf of the Federal Government, lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال