Governors To Meet In Abuja Over New Minimum Wage, LG Autonomy

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are currently holding a physical meeting in Abuja to review the outcome of the ongoing negotiation on the proposed new national minimum wage embarked on by the tripartite committee on the national minimum wage.

The NGF Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, is also expected to brief his contemporaries on the Local Government Autonomy update as well as the NC-CARES disbursement to the states.

Other items listed on the agenda include a briefing on ECA, Petroleum Profit (PPT) and Royalties Accounts; Reconciliation/Debt Net-off.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court had on the 13th of June 2024 reserved its judgement on the suit filed by the Federal Government to secure full autonomy for the 774 Local Governments in the country.

This came sequel to the adoption of the briefs presented by the 36 Governors through their respective Attorney-Generals.

The states in separate preliminary objections filed before the Supreme Court sought the dismissal of the suit with substantial cost.

They argued that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, who initiated the action on behalf of the Federal Government, lacked the locus standi to institute the suit.