Glo Joins Nigerian Muslims To Celebrate Eid-El-Kabir

Digital solutions company, Globacom, has felicitated with millions of Nigerian Muslims on the celebration of this year's Islamic festival, Eid-El-Kabir.

The company, in a goodwill message released in Lagos on Saturday, urged the Muslim community to use the occasion to pray for the unity, progress and wellbeing of the country.

“We felicitate with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria as they celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival. We call on them to use the occasion to continue to live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity, peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quran”, Globacom said.

It congratulated Muslims who successfully performed this year's Hajj in fulfillment of the injunction of the Islamic faith,and called on them to practise the virtues of commitment, dedication and obedience which Prophet Ibraheem showed by his willingness to sacrifice his son in deference to the will of Allah, which the festival of Eid-El-Kabir commemorates.

“It is a season of charity, peacemaking and forgiveness. We must remember to cater for the poor and the needy in line with Allah's injunction to be our brother's keeper”, Globacom noted.

The company wished the Muslim faithful a very happy Eid-El-Kabir celebration and assured its subscribers of a smooth communications experience during the holiday and beyond by providing high quality voice and data services throughout the period.