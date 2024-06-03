Food Preservation: Sniper Remains Banned... NAFDAC





National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has again warned Nigerians against use of dichlorvos and other hazardous substances to preserve food.

The agency said the sale of small volume dichlorvos (100 ml or smaller quatities) sold as Sniper®, was banned in 2019, while the sale of the large volume (one litre) was limited to certified agrochemicals outlets.

NAFDAC’s Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, announced this in a statement yesterday in Abuja by its Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola.

The NAFDAC boss said dichlorvos was banned due to its toxicity to human health, which could lead to cancers or death.

Adeyeye, who acknowledged the challenges faced by farmers due to the bans on various chemicals, stressed the importance of transitioning to safer alternatives by farmers, merchants, and traders.

The NAFDCA boss urged the farmers and vendors to transition to the use of bio-pesticides to preserve their produce as a safer option, compared to dichlorvos.

She also warned against the misconception that Nigeria is a dumping ground for banned chemicals, saying a comprehensive list of the banned chemicals had been provided for public knowledge.

NAFDAC’s warning followed a recent viral video showing some people using dangerous chemicals to preserve food items, like beans, stock fish, and crayfish.

Adeyeye urged traders and merchants to desist from using unauthorised chemicals on food items meant for human consumption.

She cautioned that the misuse of dichlorvos poses significant risks to human health, manifesting in both short-term and long-term consequences.

“Long-term exposure can result in severe health implications, including developmental abnormalities in offspring, memory loss, reduced fertility, and potential carcinogenic effects.

“These adverse effects highlight the importance of adhering to safety guidelines to mitigate the risks associated with dichlorvos exposure,” Adeyeye added.