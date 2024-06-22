Few Days To Wedding : Davido Threatens To Sue Artiste For Defamation Of Character

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has through his lawyers, written a cease and desist letter to singer, Oyindamola Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane.

Damy Krane had taken to his X handle, formerly Twitter, to make allegations against Davido after he recently announced his wedding to Chioma Rowland.

The post had attracted reactions from fans on social media, prompting Davido to take action.

In the letter by Davido’s lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, SAN, Dammy Krane was given 24 hours to retract all offensive publications against Davido on his social media handles.

He was also asked to refrain from further publication of defamatory statements against Davido on any platform.

The lawyer warned that failure by Dammy Krane to comply with the demands within the stipulated time frame will compel Davido to pursue all available legal remedies.

This was not the first time both artistes were having issues in October 2023 Krane also made allegations against Davido

Davido, had responded to his colleague, Oyindamola Emmanuel, popularly known as Dammy Krane regarding the allegations of unpaid debts, stating that he had never received compensation for the three verses he contributed to Dammy Krane's song nine years ago.

Dammy Krane in a post claimed that Davido owed him for their successful collaboration on the song "Pere" and appealed to the musician to settle the debt, citing his daughter's impending school fees as the reason.

Responding to the allegations on Friday, Davido, in a post on X, pointed out that he had never received compensation for the three verses he contributed to Dammy Krane's song nine years ago.

Davido also recalled the times he provided shelter and sustenance to Dammy Krane in Atlanta when the latter was homeless.

Davido said, “I never got paid for that also my 3 verses I’ve gifted you all your dead career… .. oh yea plus my royalties, we charge now so that’s about $ 150k x3 a verse.. also house rent and food when u stayed in my house in Atlanta when you were homeless.”