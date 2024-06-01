Erisco Imbroglio: Chioma Okoli Perfects Bail , Released From Suleja Prison





Chioma Okoli, the lady remanded in prison by a court in Abuja for her infamous post on Erisco Tomatoes has perfected her bail and released from Suleja Prison

The Court granted Chioma N5m bail with two sureties by the court

Her lawyer Iniebehe Effiong posted this on her release on Saturday

" We perfected the bail of Chioma Okoli yesterday, and also successfully secured her release from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Suleja, Niger State where she was remanded on Tuesday after her arraignment at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

She has since reunited with her family and is recuperating and will be seeking proper medical care.

Chioma is grateful to Nigerians who have supported her materially and otherwise.

This case further demonstrates that there are people of conscience and goodwill who would not hesitate to commit their energies, resources and voices in pursuit of the course of justice and in defence of the oppressed.

Some people have helped Chioma in ways that are simply profound and humbling; we are eternally gratefully to everyone of them.

Thank you.

History will vindicate the just. "