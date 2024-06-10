EFCC Dismisses Two Officers ( See Pictures)

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission has dismissed two of its staff

The graft agency in a post on its social media handles it did not give any reason for their dismissal

The public is hereby informed that Michael Ikyo Yese whose picture is hereby attached, is no longer a staff of the EFCC. Therefore, he cannot represent the Commission in any capacity.





The public is hereby informed that Iloka Chibuike Valentine whose picture is hereby attached, is no longer a staff of the EFCC. Therefore, he cannot represent the Commission in any capacity.

