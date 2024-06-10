EFCC Dismisses Two Officers ( See Pictures)

byCKN NEWS -
0


 The Economic and Financial Crime Commission has dismissed two of its staff 

The graft agency in a post on its social media handles it did not give any reason for their dismissal 

These were the posts

DISCLAIMER 

The public is hereby informed that Michael Ikyo Yese whose picture is hereby attached, is no longer a staff of the EFCC. Therefore, he cannot represent the Commission in any capacity. 


DISCLAIMER 

The public is hereby informed that Iloka Chibuike Valentine whose picture is hereby attached, is no longer a staff of the EFCC. Therefore, he cannot represent the Commission in any capacity. 

#EFCCNigeria


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال