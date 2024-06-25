Davido's Wedding: Don't Misinterpret My Tweets , Wizkid Tells Fans

Afrobeats star Wizkid has responded to claims that he was throwing shade at Davido and Chioma’s upcoming wedding.

Wizkid found himself embroiled in a social media controversy after a recent tweet was misinterpreted by fans.

The controversy began when Davido announced his upcoming wedding to Chioma on June 25.

Wizkid’s seemingly innocuous response of “Lol” sparked speculation that he was throwing shade at the couple.

However, Wizkid later clarified his intentions, stating that his tweet was merely an expression of his love for his family and not a jab at Davido and Chioma.

He emphasised that he wishes everyone well and harbours no ill feelings towards anyone.


“Y’all so foolish. Don’t mix up my tweets. I wish everybody well”, he wrote amid a series of tweets.


