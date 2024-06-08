Canada To Grant Caregivers Permanent Residency Status Upon Arrival

Canada has introduced new caregiver pilot programs, allowing foreign caregivers to gain permanent residency upon arrival.

This initiative aims to maintain the essential support provided to Canadian families as the current Home Child Care Provider and Home Support Worker Pilots come to an end.

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller announced the programs, emphasizing the government’s dedication to meeting the home care needs of children, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities.

The new pilot programs will grant permanent residency to caregivers when they arrive in Canada and enable them to pursue other jobs at any time, reflecting their crucial role in Canadian households and streamlining their employment and integration into society.

“Caregivers play a critical role in supporting Canadian families, and our programs need to reflect their invaluable contributions,” Miller said, according to The Globe and Mail. “These two new pilots will not only improve support for caregivers but also ensure families receive the quality care they deserve.”

The IRCC plans to admit at least 15,000 caregivers as permanent residents over the next two years as part of Canada’s immigration targets.

This status will allow caregivers to work for organizations providing temporary or part-time care and offer flexibility in finding employment with reputable employers, ensuring a straightforward path to permanent residency and enhancing their stability and integration.

“This pathway means that caregivers can more easily find proper work with reliable employers and have clear, straightforward access to permanent resident status as soon as they arrive in Canada,” stated the IRCC.

We will launch new pilot programs to better meet the needs of caregivers and the families they support in Canada. The new pilot programs will grant permanent residence status to caregivers on arrival in Canada and allow them to pursue other jobs at any time. More info:…

pic.twitter.com/mFwUNopUst



— IRCC (@CitImmCanada) June 3, 2024







