Breaking : Victor Osimhen Blasts Finidi George, Minutes After Throwing In The Towel ( Watch Video)

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has just made a live broadcast on Instagram castigating ex Super Eagles Coach Finidi George

The player was responding to allegations made by Finidi George that he can’t “beg Osimhen to come and play for his country” during the World Cup qualifiers.

Osimhen while reacting to Finidi George's claim said the coach lied

According to him after he met with his doctors in Germany over his injury he made a video clip during his meeting with his doctors and sent to Finidi George informing him of his plight

He said he even volunteered to come to camp to motivate his colleagues but Finidi George flatly refused his plea

According to Osimhen he has lost all respect for Finidi who was recently demoted by the NFA over his poor run with the Super Eagles

He resigned on Saturday

Video link

𝗜 𝗖𝗔𝗡’𝗧 𝗕𝗘𝗚 𝗢𝗦𝗜𝗠𝗛𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗢 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗘𝗔𝗚𝗟𝗘𝗦 —𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗗𝗜

Embattled Finidi George has opened up on the turmoil he faced in his first few weeks in charge of the Super Eagles.





He said he has not received much support from his employers the NFF and he did not hesitate to fault the commitment of the players to the cause of the national team.





This he did when he along with NFF chieftains met with Sports Minister John Enoh in Abuja to review Super Eagles’ tottering 2026 World Cup campaign after they held South Africa to a 1-1 draw in Uyo before they were shocked by lowly Benin 2-1 in Abidjan.





A source told SCORENigeria that Finidi used the poster boy of Nigeria football Victor Osimhen to drive home his point that the country’s top stars are not fully committed to the Super Eagles.





Osimhen was not available for the two all-important World Cup qualifiers with an official explanation that he was injured and sidelined for four weeks.

“Finidi said the Napoli striker could still have managed to play these matches,” SCORENigeria was told.





“The coach will go on to say that it appears that Osimhen chooses the games he plays for Nigeria and he cannot beg him to play for his country.”





The former Enyimba coach also bemoaned the complete breakdown of discipline in the team and was totally disappointed with how the players strolled into training camp for the crucial World Cup qualifiers.





He said many of these players have the backing of some powerful NFF Board members and that it became increasingly difficult to sanction them because he would often be warned that a player “belonged” to a certain “big man”.







