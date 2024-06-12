Breaking : Tinubu Slips While Boarding Presidential Parade Vehicle At Eagles Square

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday slipped while boarding the parade vehicle at the venue of the 2024 Democracy Day.

The President had approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at the Eagles Square, Abuja venue of the programme.

It was observed that the President lost his footing momentarily as he was about to step onto the vehicle.

Meanwhile,the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has played down concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s brief slip while boarding a parade vehicle at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration in Abuja.





The aide, in a post on his X handle on Wednesday, said, “Mr President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped. It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues.”

The aide’s statement comes after videos circulated showing the President momentarily losing his footing while stepping into the vehicle.

CKNNews reports that despite the slip, the President quickly regained his balance and continued with the proceedings.

The ceremony at Eagles Square was a flagship event in a roster of festivities held across the nation to commemorate the country’s annual Democracy Day celebration.

Several other world leaders have experienced same in the past like President Joe Biden in this video

Courtesy: Sky News

