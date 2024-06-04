Breaking: Tinubu Gives Finance Minister 48 Hours To Present New Minimum Wage Template

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, to come up with the cost Implications on the new minimum wage within two days.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known while briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting the negotiation team had with the president at Aso Rock, on Tuesday.

“All parties to the negotiation of the new minimum wage would work together with the organised labour to present a new minimum wage for Nigerians in one week.

“All of us will work together assiduously within the next one week to ensure that we have a new wage for Nigeria that is acceptable sustainable and also realistic.”

Meanwhile This Was A Communique Issued By Labour Today Giving Reasons For Suspending The Strike

COMMUNIQUE OF THE JOINT NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL (NEC)

MEETING OF THE NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS (NLC) AND TRADE UNION

CONGRESS (TUC) HELD ON TUESDAY THE 4TH OF JUNE 2024 AT THE

OLAITAN OYERINDE HALL, NLC’S NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA

Following the successful commencement of the indefinite nationwide strike action initiated by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on June 3, 2024, the National Executive Councils (NEC) of both organizations convened a joint meeting to deliberate on the recent offer from the Federal Government of Nigeria concerning a higher national minimum wage at a meeting which lasted several hours yesterday. The NEC also reviewed the government's position on other critical demands, particularly the reversal of the electricity tariff hike and the cessation of the discriminatory classification of electricity consumers into Bands.

The NEC-in-session further examined the circumstances behind our withdrawal from the Tripartite national minimum wage negotiation process within the context of the behaviour of the federal government towards the exercise and the content of the Understanding reached with organised Labour.

The NEC critically examined the following key issues:

1. The Federal Government's proposal to commit to a higher national minimum wage.

2. The ongoing demands for the reversal of the electricity tariff hike back to N66/kwh.

3. The demand for the stoppage of the apartheid classification of electricity consumers into Bands.

4. The reasons for withdrawing from the Tripartite Committee for the Negotiation of the National Minimum Wage

5. The content of the memorandum of understanding reached with the Federal Government at the meeting of Monday, the 3rd of June, 2024

On the National Minimum Wage: The NEC-in-Session acknowledges the personal offer by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; His Excellency Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commit to a higher National Minimum Wage above the N60,000 (Sixty thousand Naira) on offer.

On Electricity Tariff Hike and Classification: The NEC-in-Session is deeply disappointed by the government's silence and lack of concrete action regarding the reversal of the electricity tariff hike and the abolition of the apartheid classification of electricity consumers into Bands. The NEC reaffirms that these issues are critical to alleviating the financial burden on Nigerian workers and the general populace. The electricity tariff hike and discriminatory Band classification remain unacceptable and must be addressed alongside the wage increase.

On The Reason for Withdrawing from the Wage Setting Process: The NEC-insession frowned at the refusal of the federal government to go beyond the N60,000 (Six thousand Naira) at the ongoing national minimum wage negotiation exercise which compelled our withdrawal.

On The Agreement with the Federal Government: The NEC-in-session affirms that the federal government has agreed that their offer of N60,000 (Sixty thousand Naira) was not sufficient and has therefore shown commitment to making better Wage offer to Nigerian workers and reaching agreement on the same within one week.

In view of the deliberations, the NEC-in-session resolved as follows:

1. There is a greater need to create the right ambience for negotiation to continue unhindered. The indefinite nationwide strike action is therefore relaxed for One Week from today to allow the Federal Government commit to a concrete and acceptable National Minimum Wage; take definitive steps to reverse the electricity tariff hike back to N66/kwh and abolish the discriminatory classification of electricity consumers into Bands.

2. The NLC and TUC National Leadership are mandated to continue to maintain open channels of communication with the Federal Government to negotiate and secure favourable outcomes for Nigerian workers and people.

3. All affiliate unions and State Councils are therefore directed to Relax the indefinite nationwide strike and return to their respective workplaces immediately.

The NEC-in-Session expresses profound gratitude to Nigerian workers and the general public for their unwavering support and solidarity in this critical struggle for improved living and working conditions.

The NLC and TUC remain committed to pursuing all necessary actions to protect the rights and welfare of all Nigerian people and workers as we urge all to await further directives while the negotiation continues.

Comrade Joe Ajaero Esq Comrade Engr. Festus Osifo

President NLC President TUC