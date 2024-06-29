Breaking: Soldier, Six Others Killed As Suicide Bombers Detonate Bombs At Wedding In Borno

Two suicide bombers have detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a wedding venue in Gwoza town, Borno State, killing six wedding guests and injuring sixteen others.

According to a survivor, the first bomber was carrying a baby on her back when she stormed the venue and detonated the IED.

The wedding was held on Saturday at Tashan Mararaba near the Fire Service in Gwoza town.

A military source in Gwoza said the female suicide bomber crossed the road opposite the military base and immediately detonated the IED, killing a soldier in the process.

The terrorists reinforced and returned to the 192 Brigade but the Nigerian Army troops successfully repelled the attack. The bomber identified as a young mother in her twenties pretended to be a guest at the wedding.

While trying to bury the dead persons, another bomber disguised as a mourner detonated an IED at the burial ground, killing one person.

The injured are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Gwoza.

The military has, as a result of the explosions, declared a curfew in Gwoza with immediate effect. The spokesperson of Sector One Operation Hadin Kai and 7 Division confirmed the incident but said no situation report yet from Gwoza.