Breaking : Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Army General In Abuja ( Watch Video )

The FCT Police Command have arrested suspected killers of a retired Army General in Abuja

Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwe, was murdered by suspected armed robbers at his residence

The late brigadier general was attacked at his Sunshine Homes Estate by armed robbers at about 3am, on Saturday.

The Police in a video obtained by CKNNews revealed one of the killers

The 33 year suspect by the Ibrahim Rabiu from Kano State claimed he led the group

According to him, five of them were involved in the operation





He claimed that they live with the Apo area of Abuja

When pressed further on the gun belonging to the General which they made away with , he stated that it was handed over to someone whom he also named





He also revealed the name of members of the gang that stabbed the general several times until he died

Police investigation and interrogation is still ongoing

Video

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8mgz_4oEY5/?igsh=MThiNzRmZTl3anZwMw==

