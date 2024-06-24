Billionaires' Wedding : Davido Reveals His Bestman





Award-Winning Nigerian singer David Adeleke professsonally known as Davido has revealed his best man

Chivido2024 is one of the trendíng conversat!ons online and the wedding which has been tagged billionaire gathering will take place on June 25th 2024 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos

Singer Davido, the “Unavailable ” hitmaker also gets social media abúzz as he disclosed that his wife wedding ring can buy 3 Rolls-Royce’s.

Howéver as singer Davido wedding apprôaches, an X user identified as O.G.B of Africa asks singer Davido about who is go!ng to be his best man on his wedding day.

The X user wrote; “As Davido dey do wedding, who go be davido best man?🤔”

Responding Davido said his best man is his r!ght-hand man/personal assistant known as Lati.

Davido tweeted; “LATI”.

Lati whose full name is Lati Abiola has been work!ng with Davido over two decàdes now. Davido really trústed him and as the ríght hand man of Davido, Lati always foll0ws the singer to all of his shows home and abroad.





Davido dur!ng an interview speaks on how Lati assisted him while he was wooing Chioma whom he met at Babcock University

Davido said; “I was in school for a year before I bléw up. That’s when I met my wife. I remember the day I saw her. I can néver forget it. I was in a Prado, and I looked behind and I saw this girl walking. Just there with her bag, it was Chioma. I told Lati omo I like that girl, go and call that girl for me. He called her but she did not answer me at the time. Later on, she came to Lagos and we linked up. And I was like, yeahhhhh.”

Once, Lati had this to say about Davido: “I have known you since you were 10years old, that was when I lost both my parents . You are always there for me like a brother and you have never turned your back against me "



