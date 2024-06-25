Air Vice Marshal Bayo Lawal rtd Dies At 83

Former Minister of Youth and Sports and one-time Military Administrator of Benue State, Air Vice Marshal Bayo Lawal (rtd) is dead.

AVM Lawal, NAF/156 died in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday, June 23 at his home.

Air Commodore Sani Zakari (rtd), the Sergeant At Arms at the National Assembly who confirmed the death to Vanguard stated that the daughter of the former minister, Mrs. Yinka Enahoro confirmed it noting that his funeral will be on Monday June 2024.

His address is 13 Maryland Crescent, YET Court, Maryland Ikeja.

READ ALSO: 200 Nigerian Politicians, Security Officers Own $1bn Properties In Dubai

“AVM Frank Ajobena (rtd) further informed us that AVM Bayo Lawal passed on in his sleep at the early hours of Sunday 23 Jun 24”.

AVM Adebayo Hamed Lawal was born on 14 September 1941, in Offa, Kwara State. He attended Government College, Ibadan (1955–1962).

He joined the NAF in 1963 among the pioneers. He was trained as a Military Pilot in West Germany, graduating in 1964.

‘No To Darkness,’ Protesters Shut Down IBEDC Office in Ibadan

His postings included Commander, NAF Port Harcourt (1969–1970), Commander, Enugu Air Force Base, 1970-72;

Commander NAF Kano twice; (1972–1973) and (1975–1977) and Air Officer Commanding HQ Tactical Air Command NAF Makurdi. (1977–1978). He was a very active and vibrant fighter pilot.

He was Commander, Nigerian Air Force Base, Makurdi, 1977-78, and later appointed Military Governor of Benue State in July 1978, holding the position until October 1979. At one time he was Director Air Faculty Command and Staff College Jaji. He was later appointed Federal Minister Youth and Sports.

AVM Bayo Lawal He was a devoted Muslim. After retirement he went into business and faith based philanthropy. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.