Aftermath Of Wife's Lavish Party: RCCG Suspends Popular City Of David Pastor , Iluyomade





The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has suspended the senior pastor of City of David Parish Idowu Iluyomade, whose wife, Siju held a glamorous 60th birthday celebration a week after the death of Herbert Wigwe, a strong member of the Church who died in a helicopter crash.

A letter conveying the suspension was issued over the weekend

Quick checks by this publication on the church’s Instagram page showed that posts from the Sunday service did not feature Iluyomade nor his wife Siju.

It was gathered that, the church governing council suspended PID like he’s popularly known, for three months after a panel was set up to investigate some of the allegations against him.

“It was not Pastor (Enoch) Adeboye that suspended him. The governing council decided to suspend him. I think it’s a decision in the right direction. Though some believe it is coming late.

They needed to investigate some of the things people were saying against him and the church,” a top pastor in the church was quoted as saying.

Iluyomade had also been replaced by Pastor Charles Kpandei from RCCG Resurrection Parish of Region 11.

Recall, Iluyomade’s wife held a lavish party a week after a prominent member of the church and the former group chief executive officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and son Chizi and several others died in a helicopter crash in California, United States on February 9.

After the party, social media was flooded with stories that the Iluyomade were not sensitive to the plight of the Wigwe’s, who until death was a strong member of the parish.

Netizens argued that the entire Church should have set some days aside to mourn Herbert, wife and son, adding that the party held at Eko Hotel was done in bad taste.

The church was conspicuously left out of the Wigwe’s family funeral.